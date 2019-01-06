VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In the wake of Friday's tragic mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, several vigils are being planned for the community to gather and mourn.

Bridge Church, located at 3168 Indian River Road, will hold a prayer and support vigil at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1. It is open to the public.

The Reverend Dr. Garrett Bugg, Pastor at Wycliffe Presbyterian Church said Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church at 2228 Princess Anne Road will host an ecumenical community prayer vigil at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 along with other South Virginia Beach congregations in response to the mass shooting event.

Lifehouse Virginia Beach plans to honor EMS, first responders, police, government officials and families of those affected on Sunday, June 2 by providing a special complimentary breakfast for them.

The breakfast will be at both Lifehouse locations, at Great Neck Middle School and Regal Strawbridge theaters. Services are 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

There is also a call out for certified therapy dogs to assist from Zoom Room Virginia Beach:

Forefront Church in Virginia Beach is holding a special prayer service at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 2520 Holland Road.

Lead Pastor Jason Bedell said the church is also providing care for children during the service.

Courthouse Community United Methodist Church at 2708 Princess Anne Road will host a two Community Prayer Services at noon and 7 p.m. on Monday, June 3.

