VIRGINIA BEACH, VA -- Rex Wiltshire has always had a thing for carving.

That’s why his latest work of art in the front yard of a client in Virginia Beach comes as no surprise.

“I just take my imagination and turn it into a Tiki,” said Wiltshire.

Wiltshire takes old, dying trees and turns them into handmade Tiki men using a chisel and a chainsaw.

“I want people to come by here and say this is really cool looking,” said Wiltshire.

Wiltshire has also been a tattoo artist for 20 years, but three years ago he went looking for another creative outlet.

“Found some wood just started practicing on it,” said Wiltshire.

Now, he’s completed six statues in yards all across Virginia Beach.

“My wife and I have them all over the house,” said Wiltshire.

