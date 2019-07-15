VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a double homicide on Monday.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, officers received information that led them to do a welfare check at a home in the 400-block of Kellam Road.

On the scene, responding officers found two adults, dead. The victims have been identified as 73-year-olds Roy and Sheila Brady.

According to police, 44-year-old Christopher Shawn Brady, the son of the couple, was taken into custody. He has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to jail records, the murders took place on Friday.

This investigation is in the early stages, and detectives are still gathering the facts.

According to a neighbor, a sweet, old couple lived at the home for more than 30 years.

“It's next door to me. It's very hurtful, it’s scary that something goes on and it hurts me that I wasn’t there to maybe help them or do something for them to see it coming and maybe prevented it," said Janice Woolard. “This is a great loss, it’s a part of the community, these people are good, they were harmless."

Woolard said the couple was frail, with health problems, and never would have been able to defend themselves.

“They were just so peaceful. They just wanted to live out their lives, that’s all, she cared a lot about their grandchildren," said Woolard.

No further information has been released at this time.