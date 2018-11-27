NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — New statistics out this month show that incidents of hate crime reported to the FBI nationally increased by about 17 percent last year.

The bureau's annual "Hate Crime Statistics" report found that 7,175 hate crimes were reported by law enforcement agencies in 2017, up from 6,121 reported incidents in 2016.

Now, a year after the Charlottesville riot and a month after the Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting, there was a much-needed gathering at Norfolk State University.

Students and faculty held a forum, "How Did We Get Here?" to explore the rise of the Alt-right, and its relationship to antisemitism, racism, and hate.

"So, we're 99.9 percent alike, but there's so much room to hate each other," said Psychology Professor Dr. Scott Debb. "That's what we're here to talk about today: Why?"

"There is a lot of blaming in the lives of people who are really struggling. And they blame everybody who is different from them," History Professor Dr. Stephanie Richmond said.

Social Work Professor Dr. Colita Fairfax said she is worried.

"I think there is anger out there," she said. "There is pain. We see it every day, but I believe we need to address it as a social policy, and community development and organizing. And in working with one another to hear the raw, guttural pain of racism."

Political Science Professor Dr. Carol Pretlow talked about instances of racism she has faced. Don't get mad, she said. Get even. And get involved. Really involved.

"I really think being involved and engaged in our political system--that doesn't mean, ok, I voted, goodbye, I'm finished, it means on a daily basis, being aware of what's happening around you," she said.

