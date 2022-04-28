Example video title will go here for this video

The woman says she helped rescue the house from a mess and cheer up an older man who was lonely while he gave her and her daughter a place to live after her divorce.

'That's not my house...he's not there.'

After days of speculation about the identity of the person living in the basement of a viral Zillow listing, the woman has come forward to tell her side of the unusual story.

"That's not true what they're talking about me," Nelly told WUSA9. "I'm not a bad person."

And she's more than a social media mystery, says the woman who asked that her last name not be used in an attempt to maintain some privacy.

Last week, her Fairfax, Va., home - that is not her house - went viral when it sold for more than $800,000 with the condition that it came with a person living in the basement who did not have a lease.