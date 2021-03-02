Virginia Lottery approves initial casino gaming regulations; updates mobile sports betting

The Virginia Lottery Board announced it has officially approved regulations that oversee casino gaming in the state, including proposed Norfolk & Portsmouth casinos.

NORFOLK, Va. — State lottery officials are moving ahead with their plans of having casinos and mobile sports betting in the Commonwealth.

The Virginia Lottery Board announced on Wednesday that it has officially approved regulations that oversee casino gaming in the state.

According to lottery board officials, the laws will apply to proposed land-based casinos in areas such as Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, and Portsmouth. These locations were voted on in the November 2020 elections.

This is not limited to casinos, but also to the recent launch of mobile sports betting, which was assigned to the VA Lottery Board by the General Assembly in 2020.

Additionally, there was a fifth casino proposed to open in Richmond, and officials said it is still pending a public vote in November. However, it will need to adopt an initial regulatory structure by April.

“In the seven months since sports betting was authorized by state law, the Virginia Lottery has crafted responsible regulations, accepted and reviewed applications and awarded the first licenses to qualified operators,” said Kevin Hall, the Executive Director of the Virginia Lottery. “We have built a regulatory program that protects consumers and ensures the integrity of legal sports wagering in Virginia.”