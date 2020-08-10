VOTE | Who do you think won the Vice- Presidential debate?

Vote on who you think won the Vice-Presidential debate!

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Senator Kamala Harris met Wednesday for their first and only debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Susan Page of USA Today moderated the debate, while Pence and Harris were separated by a plexiglass barrier.

“We need to save our country and Joe Biden is the best leader to do that and frankly, this administration has forfeited their right to reelection based on this,” said Sen. Harris.

When asked about the Rose Garden event where social distancing wasn't enforced and after which several people were diagnosed with COVID-19, Vice President Pence said, "President Trump and I trust the American people to make choices in the best interest of their health."

Later when commenting on the economy Sen. Harris said, "Joe Biden believes you measure the health and the strength of America's economy based on the health and the strength of the American worker...Donald Trump measures the strength of the economy based on how rich people are."

Ultimately, the meeting was a chance for voters to decide whether Pence or Harris, a U.S. senator from California, is ready to assume the duties of the presidency before the end of the next term. It’s hardly a theoretical question: President Donald Trump, 74, is recovering from the coronavirus, and 77-year-old Joe Biden has not been infected but would be the oldest president ever.