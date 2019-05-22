SLIDELL, La. — A Walmart cashier who often walks more than six miles, 2.5 hours, to work at the Slidell Walmart on Northshore Blvd will soon have much easier transportation to work.

We first told you about Anita Singleton Tuesday after Slidell Police Officer Bradley Peck saw her walking around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning while he was wrapping up his shift. He passed her crossing a narrow bridge and asked her where she was going. When she told him, he quickly offered a ride.

RELATED: Slidell Walmart cashier walks 6 miles to work - says not having a vehicle 'no excuse'

"I said Northshore? That's a long walk ma'am why don't you jump in. I'll give you a ride," Peck said.

Peck drove Singleton to work that morning.

"Just because I don't have a vehicle is no excuse for me not to show up to work," Singleton told Eyewitness News.

After hearing her story, Matt Bowers, a Chevrolet car dealership owner tweeted “If someone can track this lady down I will give her something to drive NP.”

Now, Bowers is working with Slidell Police to give Singleton a car. Peck will pick her up from her shift at Walmart and drive her to the dealership this afternoon.

WWL-TV will be there to see the exchange.

---

Reporter Erika Ferrando can be reached at eferrando@wwltv.com; Follow her on Twitter at @erikaferrandotv