Starting Monday, July 1, you have to be 21 or older to purchase tobacco products from Walmart or Sam's Club.

Walmart announced that stores nationwide would be raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco products, including all e-cigarettes back in May. It's part of an effort to keep tobacco out of the hands of minors.

Walmart is also in the process of ending the sale of fruit and dessert-flavored e-cigarettes, which critics say can get teenagers hooked on vaping.

