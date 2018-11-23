Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry was involved in a three-car crash Friday morning but did not sustain any injuries in the crash, a team spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

Warriors spokesperson Raymond Ridder said Curry was involved in the crash but later arrived safely at the team's practice facility.

Don’t need any reminders but All the Time God is Great and God is Great all the time! Appreciate all the texts. — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 23, 2018

KGO-TV first reported that Curry was involved in the collision Friday.

Herman Baza, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, told USA TODAY Sports that the crash occurred on westbound Highway 24 outside Oakland, when a silver Lexus spun out on the highway, struck the center median and impacted Curry's black Porsche.

Baza said the Porsche, which was then disabled in the far left lane, was rear-ended by a third car. He added that inclement weather might have played a role in the crash.

Curry has been sidelined with a left groin injury and was ruled out for Friday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved