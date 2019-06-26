Wayfair employees are reportedly planning a walkout at the company's Boston headquarters on Wednesday afternoon to protest sales the company made to furnish a detention facility along the U.S.-Mexico border.

One of the employees at the Boston-based online retailer told the Boston Globe they learned last week about a $200,000 order for bedroom furniture by BCFS, a governor contractor managing facilities at the border.

More than 500 employees signed onto a letter that outlined their concerns to the company's leadership team and asked the company to stop all current and future business with BCFS and other contractors, according to the Boston Globe.

In response, Wayfair's executive leadership team thanked the workers in a letter, but also said they believe in the importance of diversity of thought within the company and its customer base, according to TIME, who obtained a copy of the letter.

"No matter how strongly any one of us feels about an issue, it is important to keep in mind that not all employees or customers agree,” the letter explained.

A sales receipt obtained by CNBC showed the order covered around 1,600 mattresses and 100 bunk beds that were scheduled to arrive in Carrizo Springs, Texas, later this week.

The Washington Post previously reported a contractor would be managing a temporary shelter in Carrizo Springs, where 1,600 migrant children were expected to be housed.

Employees have asked the company to donate the alleged $86,000 in profit they made from the sale to the non-profit RAICES, the largest immigration legal services provider in Texas.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have tweeted out their support for Wednesday's walkout.