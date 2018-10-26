A TCU student was found dead on a campus sidewalk in an apparent suicide Thursday evening, five weeks after news surfaced of his arrest for hazing.

An arrest warrant was filed on Sept. 11 for Andrew Walker, who allegedly made freshman pledges drink as much as 15 drinks of vodka and eat expired guacamole on Sept. 3. The Star-Telegram reported Walker’s arrest on hazing charges on Sept. 19.

Walker, 19, was found dead around 6 p.m. Thursday on a walkway outside the Grand Marc apartment complex on TCU’s campus. Police say he had jumped from the fourth floor of the apartment complex parking garage.

The Tarrant County medical examiner determined Walker's cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head caused by a fall from height. No foul play was suspected, police said.

TCU released a statement early Friday afternoon on Walker's passing:

"Texas Christian University is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our students, Andrew Walker," the university said. "We are a small campus community and a death among our Horned Frog family wounds us all. We send our heartfelt thoughts, prayers and condolences to the family in this difficult time."

TCU has a 24-hour counseling line at 817-257-7233. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached at 800-723-TALK (8255).

Our hearts are heavy tonight. FCA community, please pray for this university and for this broken world. pic.twitter.com/OUQ5VDzRx9 — TCU_FCA (@TCUFCA) October 26, 2018

The Kappa Sigma chapter at TCU was suspended in the wake of the alleged hazing incident last month. Christopher Barksdale, a former TCU student, was also arrested in connection to the hazing incident.

