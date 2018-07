The West Michigan Whitecaps will have a special night next week to honor, or make fun of millennials. It's happening July 26.

The first 1,000 fans will receive a free participation trophy. There are also contest for the best beard and man bun. There will also be selfie stations posted around the ballpark.

Other minor league teams have tried millennial nights and have seen some backlash online.

