WEST POINT, N.Y. — The U.S. Military Academy has identified the cadet killed in a vehicle rollover during a training exercise as a 22-year-old from New Jersey.

West Point on Friday announced that Cadet Christopher J. Morgan of West Orange, New Jersey, died when the vehicle carrying cadets overturned in wooded terrain Thursday morning.

West Point says 19 cadets and two soldiers operating the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All the cadets have been treated and released.

Morgan was a law and legal studies major in the Class of 2020. He was a recruited athlete and a standout member of the Army wrestling team.

“Cadet Morgan was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets and will be missed by all. The entire community is ensuring that our cadets are being cared for physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, 60th superintendent of the U. S. Military Academy. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Morgan family.”

Army West Point Wrestling Coach Kevin Ward said he was devastated by Morgan's passing, describing the 22-year-old as a talented, hardworking and determined athlete.

“Chris had an infectious personality with a smile big enough to fill any room, and a heart big enough to love everyone around him," Ward said. "He made everyone around him better and he will be greatly missed.”

West Point cadets will hold a vigil to honor Morgan on Friday night.

A memorial ceremony and private funeral service will be held at the academy 50 miles north of New York City next week.

