A law enforcement official says the suspect who was taken into custody after a deadly shooting at an El Paso shopping complex is 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, according to the Associated Press.

The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

At least 18 people are dead, according to CBS, ABC News and NBC News. This number has not been shared publicly by police.

Sources told Dallas station WFAA that ATF and FBI agents in North Texas are searching homes and interviewing people who might be related to a suspect.

El Paso officials had publicly said one person, a white male in his 20s, was taken into custody after the shooting without incident.

Police say most of the victims of Saturday's attack appear to have been at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, though they say the mall had also been "secured."

El Paso hospital say they are treating 22 victims, not including a patient who died after arriving at one of the hospitals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report