x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Nation World

Where Ella Emhoff got her inauguration coat that everyone was talking about

The vice president’s stepdaughter sported an embellished A-line coat from Miu Miu this morning, sparking lots of interest on social media.

WASHINGTON — All eyes were on the nation’s capital on Wednesday as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in to office. 

And the arrival of Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, landed Emhoff and her detailed-tweed coat as the center of attention on social media.

A textile design student at ParsonsEmhoff’s coat garnered praise and fervor as Twitter users anointed her “the first daughter of Bushwick” and complimented her style.

A report from Harper's Bazaar notethat Emhoff wore an embellished coat from Miu Miu over a long burgundy dress from New York designer Batsheva.  

With a new administration in place, it seems many are looking to Emhoff as a potential style icon in the coming years of the Biden Administration.

According to his transition team, President Biden wore a navy suit and navy overcoat, both by American designer Ralph Lauren. The incoming First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, wore an ocean blue wool tweed coat and dress by emerging American designer Alexandra O’Neil of Markarian.

Aides say Vice President Kamala Harris wore a purple dress and outfit by Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. Both are Black designers, Rogers from Louisiana and Hudson from South Carolina.

Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, wore a Ralph Lauren suit on Wednesday.

Credit: AP
From left, Cole Emhoff and Ella Emhoff, the stepchildren of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris arrive for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

RELATED: Read: Full text of Biden's inaugural address as 46th president

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez adds her own twist to 'This Land Is Your Land' at inauguration

RELATED: 'Even as we grieved, we grew' | Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, recites work at Biden-Harris inauguration

RELATED: Michelle Obama's inauguration outfit lights up social media