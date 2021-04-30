WATCH LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds Friday briefing

Earlier this week, the CDC unveiled new guidance rolling back outdoor mask requirements, especially for fully vaccinated people.

WASHINGTON — The White House COVID-19 response team and federal health officials will hold a press briefing Friday morning to provide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday's briefing, which begins at 11 a.m. Eastern, will include Dr. Anthony Fauci, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murphy and White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients.

The Biden administration announced earlier this week that it will move from three weekly COVID-19 response team briefings to two.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday unveiled new guidance lessening requirements for outdoor mask-wearing, especially for vaccinated people.

COVID-19 deaths are down to fewer than 700 per day, and average daily cases are below 60,000. U.S. officials insist there is a long way to go before the country can be fully at ease, but the progress is marked.

The U.S. remains in the middle of a herculean vaccination campaign. While half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, there's still a ways to go.

Demand for vaccines has started to fall around the country, something health officials expected would happen once the most vulnerable and most eager to get the shot had the opportunity to do so. Now the vaccination drive is moving into a new, more targeted phase.