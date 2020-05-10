White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

The Tampa native said she will begin the quarantine process.

WASHINGTON — Tampa native and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday tested positive for coronavirus.

The announcement comes just days after President Donald Trump was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to be treated for COVID-19.

McEnany is regularly in close contact with the president.

The press secretary said she had consistently tested negative for the virus every day since Thursday before getting her positive results Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms.

"No reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit," McEnany said. "Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks' diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday."

McEnany said she would begin the quarantine process and continue working remotely.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

