Marianne Williamson
Born: July 8, 1952
Birthplace: Houston, Texas
Age on Inauguration Day: 68
Party affiliation: Democrat
Campaign website: marianne2020.com
Education: Pomona College (Dropped out in junior year)
Professions: Author, activist, lecturer, spiritual adviser
Public office: None; Ran unsuccessfully as an independent for U.S. House of Representatives in 2014
Personal: Williamson was married briefly. She has one daughter.
Life and career:
- Founded Project Angel Food which delivers food to homebound people with AIDS in the Los Angeles area
- Co-founder of The Peace Alliance, whose mission is to “take the work of peacebuilding and make it a national and international priority through policy and legislation, as well as embodied in our everyday lives.”
- Has supported paying reparations for slavery
- Supports the Green New Deal and returning the U.S. to the Paris Climate Accord
- Four of Williamson’s books has reached the top of the New York Times bestseller list
- Spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey
Sources: Los Angeles Times; Ballotpedia; The Peace Alliance; Marianne Williamson campaign website; Washington Post; Vox