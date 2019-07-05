Marianne Williamson

Born: July 8, 1952

Birthplace: Houston, Texas

Age on Inauguration Day: 68

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: marianne2020.com

Education: Pomona College (Dropped out in junior year)

Professions: Author, activist, lecturer, spiritual adviser

Public office: None; Ran unsuccessfully as an independent for U.S. House of Representatives in 2014

Personal: Williamson was married briefly. She has one daughter.

Life and career:

Founded Project Angel Food which delivers food to homebound people with AIDS in the Los Angeles area

Co-founder of The Peace Alliance, whose mission is to “take the work of peacebuilding and make it a national and international priority through policy and legislation, as well as embodied in our everyday lives.”

Has supported paying reparations for slavery

Supports the Green New Deal and returning the U.S. to the Paris Climate Accord

Four of Williamson’s books has reached the top of the New York Times bestseller list

Spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey

Sources: Los Angeles Times; Ballotpedia; The Peace Alliance; Marianne Williamson campaign website; Washington Post; Vox