Fire crews fighting wildfire at Chimney Rock on Cherokee National Forest

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Cherokee National Forest fire crews are fighting a wildfire at Chimney Rock, near Weaver's Bend, in Cocke County.

The wildfire is approximately 180 acres and over five miles from Hot Springs, North Carolina.

There are 45 people, including the Cherokee Interagency Hotshot Crew, assisting in fire suppression.

Several roads and trails in the area are closed:

Roads:

54B Cummins Branch Road

54 Paint Mountain Road

209C Upper Wolf Creek Road

Trails:

154 Chimney Rock

154A Paint Rock

7 Paint Mountain

The public is asked to not use unauthorized unmanned aerial systems (UAS), or drones, in a fire area

The fire is completely located within Forest Service land and is currently not a threat to private lands or structures. It is 10% contained.