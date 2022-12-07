Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia was the sole survivor in her family's pick-up truck.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 12-year-old Wimauma girl, who has been fighting for her life at a hospital in Mexico, has been flown back to the Tampa Bay region to continue undergoing treatment at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Pete.

Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia was the only survivor of a major crash that happened late last month while her family was vacationing in Leon, located in the state of Guanajuato. A charter bus hit her family's pick-up truck head-on, killing her parents and grandparents.

Tampa-based air ambulance company Jet ICU transported Cervantes-Garcia back to Florida. The medical flight came after Cervantes-Garcia's aunt launched a GoFundMe page, raising more than $31,000 for the girl's care.

The flight landed a little after 6 p.m. Tuesday in Tampa.

Cervantes-Garcia's older brother and Aunt Cindy Garcia provided an update on her condition.

Through tears, Aunt Cindy confirmed not much had changed – saying Jasmin is still not speaking. She is, however, opening her eyes at times and communicating through blinks.

"Jasmin, you know I'm here for you. Can you squeeze my hand?" Aunt Cindy recalled asking her niece. "She squeezed it. Not forcefully, but she squeezed it, so she knew that I was there."