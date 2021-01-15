A criminal complaint says the teen took the infant shortly after she was born Jan. 5 to a wooded area.

MONROE, Wis. — Prosecutors say a 16-year-old boy has admitted fatally shooting his newborn daughter and leaving her body inside a fallen tree in the woods in southern Wisconsin.

Logan Kruckenburg-Anderson, of Albany, is charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

He’s being held on $1 million bail following a hearing this week in Green County Circuit Court. His public defender didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

A criminal complaint says the teen took the infant shortly after she was born Jan. 5 to a wooded area in Albany, about 80 miles southwest of Milwaukee, placed her inside a fallen tree and shot her twice in the head.