A 59-year-old woman in Del City, Oklahoma is facing some serious charges including arson after being busted by her own surveillance camera. Investigators told CBS Affiliate KWTV that Annie Durham is suspected of setting her neighbor’s house on fire and for shooting into the house just before setting the fire.

Firefighters told the television station they caught Durham on camera committing the crimes. And get this--the security cameras belonged to the suspect (Annie Durham), according to Fire Chief Brandon Pursell. Neighbors told firefighters that Durham had a hostile relationship with her neighbor. The alleged incident happened on June 10.

According to court documents obtained by KWTV, Durham stated her neighbor had recently tried to file a complaint on her for cutting and throwing limbs in his yard.

The burned house had already been condemned before the fire. Firefighters said the City will decide what comes next for the property.