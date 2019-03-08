NEW YORK — A Bronx woman has been indicted for a series of cold-hearted crimes in New York.

Police say she is accused of stealing from homes while people were at funerals.

CBS New York reports Latonia Stewart, 27, burglarized a total of six homes in Westchester from the fall of 2017 to the spring of 2018.

Stewart allegedly targeted her victims by looking up obituaries online. Police say they caught her last May with her baby in the car after leaving the home of a dead person.

Officers say Stewart had jewelry in plain sight and an obituary pulled up on her phone.

Stewart is due back in court August 13.