VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police charged 27-year-old Shelby Ross Oliver with two child abuse felonies and public intoxication after they allege she left her children at Floatopia for hours.

'Floatopia' at Ocean Park in Virginia Beach was an event on Sunday where hundreds of beachgoers flocked to the area for a day of fun, floating in the Chesapeake Bay on boats and floats.

According to court documents, Oliver was in a fight on the beach. Oliver approached an officer and stated someone kidnapped her child.

Officers said they found the infant extremely overheated, with sand in its eyes, and its eyes rolling in its head. Then they said Oliver denied the child was hers.

According to police, Oliver was so drunk she was unaware of her last name. They allege she left her 7-year-old without supervision.

Oliver is charged with Child Abuse, Serious Injury and Child Abuse, Disregard for Life as well as Public Intoxication.

Officers arrested Oliver on Sunday, and she is currently at the Virginia Beach Jail. She denied 13News Now's request for an interview.

Oliver has had previous run-ins with the law, including multiple DUI and Drunk in Public charges.