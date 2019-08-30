A woman who gave birth alone in her jail cell in Denver is suing the city after deputies and nurses allegedly ignored her pleas for help during about five hours of labor. Clips of silent surveillance video released by her lawyer show Diana Sanchez eventually lying down on a narrow bed, crying out in pain, before she pulls off her pants and delivers a baby boy July 31, 2018.

An absorbent pad is slid under her door for her to put on her bed about 45 minutes before she gave birth. After she gives birth, a nurse walks in and picks up the baby.

"To characterize it as medical care is a joke," said Sanchez's lawyer, Mari Newman, who noted that the open toilet several feet away from where she gave birth was blacked out by the city in the video.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday said that jail officials "cruelly chose convenience over compassion" by not calling for an ambulance after Sanchez's water broke and she was bleeding. It said a van was requested to take Sanchez, who was in a medical cell at the jail, to the hospital. But jail workers knew the ride likely wouldn't be available for hours until the morning booking process was finished, according to the lawsuit.

Full story on CBS News.

Sign up now for the WFMY 'Let's Get 2 It' Newsletter

Other stories to check out:

Who Is Paul Steber--the Former Student Accused of Plotting to Shoot Up High Point University

Archdale Woman Brings Meth To Her Court Appearance for Drug Charges, Deputies Say

Woman Accused of Trying to Kill Mom in Winston-Salem House Fire, Police Say

Inmate Files Lawsuit Against Nash County Jail Saying Conditions Violate His Constitutional Rights

President Trump Criticizes Gov. Roy Cooper On Immigration Bill