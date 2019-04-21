Authorities are asking the public for help find a woman who was seen on surveillance video allegedly tossing seven newborn puppies into a dumpster in Coachella Valley, California.

The video is from a nearby auto body shop, CBS Palm Springs affiliate KESQ reports.

"There is no excuse for dumping puppies," Mayer said. "Especially in today's age when we or other shelters would be willing to get these animals to foster parents or rescue partners. This was a shameful act."

All seven puppies managed to survive after being abandoned under such conditions and are now under care from a Southern California-based rescue organization.

RELATED: Worker who died setting up Coachella stage identified as San Diego man