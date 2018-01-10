ROCK HILL, S.C. -- One person is dead and six others were taken to the hospital after an overnight house fire in Rock Hill Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire just after midnight in the 1000 block of Southland Drive. Two adults and five children were inside the home when the fire broke out.

The fire killed 35-year-old Yolanda Robinson and the other adult and five children were all transported to the hospital.

Don Strong, who lives across the street, said his stepson saw the fire and ran across the street to help save the children inside.

“He had a lot of heart. That took a lot of nerve to go do that, what he did,” Strong said. “He tried to go back in the house to get some more, you know, and everything, but he just couldn’t get back in the house and everything.”

By Sunday night, a neighbor dropped off a balloon memorial in the front yard as the surrounding community mourns the loss.

“My heart breaks just knowing that they’re not getting to grow up with their mom around," said James Beckwith, a neighbor.

Rock Hill Firefighters are investigating the cause of the deadly fire.

