BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama woman says her uncle, who raped her and got her pregnant multiple times while she was a child, won visitation rights to see their children, according to Fox News.

The woman told Fox News her uncle started the abuse when she was 12 or 13 years old.

CBS affiliate WIAT reported that despite DNA evidence the man was never convicted of rape.

The woman told WIAT she had gotten pregnant four times. WIAT said she had a miscarriage at 14, a baby boy at 16 and at 18 her child died from a common disease found in incest cases. At 19 years old she had her youngest son.

Fox News reported the woman said a judge told her she would spend 48 hours behind bars at a county jail every time she denied the man she says raped her visitation to her sons.

The woman told WIAT she has been sharing her story because she hopes it’ll bring change.

For resources for sexual assault survivors call 800-656-HOPE.

