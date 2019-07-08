DECATUR, Ala. — A woman threw a pot of hot grease on a man who was threatening her, police in Alabama said.

Decatur police said on Aug. 1, Larondrick Macklin, 31, went to the woman's house with a firearm, according to CBS affiliate WHNT. The two got into a dispute, and she threw the grease, burning his face.

Macklin was taken to a hospital. Once he was released, he was charged with domestic violence and burglary.

He remains in jail on $300,000 bail.

