TEXAS -- It’s a fate many would never deem possible let alone wish on their worst enemy.

Unfortunately for one woman, that impossible fate turned reality after her dog was accidentally euthanized at a Texas shelter.

According to Miranda Harper's Facebook post, Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare accidentally euthanized her dog, Gordy.

Gordy was picked up after escaping a fence and biting the mailman.

The shelter required that Gordy be held for 10 days until a decision was made on euthanasia.

Harper claims the shelter told her Gordy would be returned home.

PHOTOS | Dog Euthanized Accidentally At TX Animal Shelter

PHOTOS | Dog Euthanized Accidentally At TX Animal Shelter

However, when Harper called to confirm a pick-up time to retrieve Gordy, things got complicated.

After calling, Harper was told that Gordy was no longer there.

According to her post, the shelter told her that Gordy “was accidentally euthanized on Sunday due to an employee reading his e-mail incorrectly.”

The City of Amarillo held a news conference on the matter to address the issue.

Jared Miller, the City Manager For Amarillo, said the shelter had “no right to euthanize the animal, and it shouldn't have been done.”

Miller said the city is going to address the issue and review the shelter’s policies to make sure this does not happen again.

“This was a situation where the owner had contacted us prior to the expiration of the bite hold and let us know that they did want to reclaim Gordy,” said Miller.

“So we should have held that dog at least for three days prior to doing anything else with the dog. This dog wasn’t in our possession. We did not have ownership of this dog. Gordy should not have been euthanized."

Miller said there were a number of emails internally stating that Gordy should not be euthanized, so Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is going to review how this happened.

“We need to make sure and be able to say very confidently, ‘This will not happen again.' It’s not acceptable. It’s not something we’re okay with," said Miller.

Miller continued, saying the shelter owes it to Gordy’s owner to make sure this never happens again.

© 2018 WFMY