FORT WORTH, Texas — On Thursday, a Fort Worth family came face to face with Rodolfo "Rudy" Arellano.

In late January, he was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the kidnapping and murder or his estranged wife, Elizabeth Pule Arellano.

Elizabeth Arellano's sisters gave victim impact statements at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center. One sister, Johanna Pule, brought a photo of Elizabeth and told him, "I hope you look at this the entire time I talk to you. I hate you."

Another sister, Alejandra Pule, said, "You are a monster. I hate you, and I will never forgive you."

The crime happened in April 2016. Elizabeth Arellano was found in Lake Worth with a rope around her neck. Attached to the rope was a 119-pound concrete boulder.

RELATED: Police: Woman tossed from Lake Worth bridge was killed by husband

Her family said she was planning to divorce Arellano, who was also her high school sweetheart. The family knew him for many years. Together, they had four children who are still mourning the loss of their mother.

RELATED: Lake Worth bridge case horrifies domestic violence advocates

"My sister loved them," Johanna Pule said. "She lived for those kids. They were her world."

Elizabeth Arellano's family are now taking care of her children. They promised to tell stories about their mother every day and hold her memories close.