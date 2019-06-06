CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted murderer's mother has asked a judge to sterilize her own daughter.

Adrienne Thurmond told a Clayton County judge Wednesday that her daughter, Ciera Harp, is a manipulative liar.

"We the family ask the court to sterilize Ciera Harp to prevent any more children being born," Thurmond said. "We also ask for the highest punishment of life without parole."

Harp was recently convicted of killing her boyfriend Rahim Grant, an aspiring rapper. Officials said Grant was shot seven times in front of the couple's young daughter.

During Wednesday's sentencing hearing, Harp's mother lectured her in front of the courtroom.

"Envious nature took control and you murdered Rahim for moving on without you," said Thurmond. "You repeatedly hurt the family, our family, and all the people that ever tried to help you."

Thurmond said she tried to teach her daughter personal responsibility but Harp never learned.

Meanwhile, cameras captured Harp mouthing profanity toward her mother.

The family will wait to hear Harp's sentence. The judge moved her sentencing back to June 26th because one of Harp's lawyers recently left the case.

