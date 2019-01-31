GARLAND, Texas — Police are investigating the murder of a young father outside of an apartment complex in Garland.

Clifford Wayne Wicker, Jr., 29, was shot multiple times in the parking lot of Pecan Knoll apartments on the 2800 block of Dairy Road. Investigators are working to uncover more details on the suspects who broke into Wicker’s work van and killed him on Wednesday night while he confronted them.

The parking lot of Pecan Knoll was blocked off for hours Thursday morning, as the victim’s family watched Garland police officers gather evidence near the area where Wicker, a father and husband, was shot and killed.

“That’s my only brother,” Ashley Wicker said. “My baby brother. My best friend.”

Family members described Wicker as a family man. They are wondering who would murder him just steps from his home. Investigators said a neighbor contacted Wicker shortly after he arrived home from work around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. The neighbor told him someone was removing items from his work van.

"The victim comes out to investigate, and while he’s down there he gets shot by the suspects," Lt. Pedro Barineau, a Garland police spokesman, said.

The suspects left the complex after shooting Wicker multiple times. Police said his killers also left the tools they were trying to steal scattered outside the van.

“It’s frightening,” neighbor George Calloway said.

He often walked the community in the evening and would see Wicker’s work van outside.

"I work at night, sometimes, and I walk home," Calloway said. "I walk home. My wife don’t want me to do it. She’s talking about 'no, call somebody to come pick you up.'”

Detectives were canvassing the area for security cameras and urging neighbors to be vigilant. They have details about a possible vehicle of interest, a gold or tan 4-door car, possibly a Crown Victoria.

"There’s been reports of people in the metroplex being robbed at gunpoint, because they just pulled into their apartment community, or pulled into their driveway, so being vigilant is something that we should do on a regular basis," Barineau said.

Wicker’s family said they’re moving his wife and children from the complex – and they're praying the man’s killers are quickly identified.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the shooting to call Garland police.