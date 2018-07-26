CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Another questionable challenge is taking over the internet.

First, people were eating Tide Pods, then they were burning themselves, either with deodorant or by putting their bare arms on red-hot stove coils and after that, they were snorting condoms.

Now, you can add the "zoom challenge" to that growing list.

But if you blink, you may miss the whole thing.

For a while, you think it's all good fun, but it's actually another dangerous trend.

The videos show kids as young as one captured on camera dancing to the hip-hop song "Mickey" by Lil Yachty before they are violently pulled off-screen by their legs.

We took the video to Freedom Park and asked mom's what they thought. It was a unanimous "no."

If you pay close attention or watch the challenge in slow motion, it's clear how this can be dangerous. Medical experts say, as soon as your head hits the floor, you can experience whiplash and other neck injuries.

While some children appear to be on carpet, the surprise and often terror suggest they have no idea what's coming.

"Would you do it with your little kids?" Rachel asked Colleen Staton.

"Probably not," Staton answered. "We live a more cautious lifestyle. We don't live life on the edge as much, but I would not do it especially with the younger one I think that would be a safety hazard."

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WCNC