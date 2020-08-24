Zoom down: Video conferencing platform investigating partial outage

Zoom users in the U.S. reported having issues Monday morning when trying to join or create video meetings.

Some Zoom users in the U.S. are beginning their week with problems logging on to the ever popular teleconference application. Many schools, organizations and companies are relying on Zoom to communicate while working and learning remotely during the pandemic.

The company confirmed on its websites that its meetings and video webinars service is suffering a "partial outage" and the issue is under investigation.

"We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them," Zoom said in a post on its status page.

According to Down Detector, the majority of the issues seemed to be coming from the east coast of the U.S. with thousands of users reporting problems logging in before 9 a.m. Eastern.

Other systems like Zoom Phone and Zoom Chat were reported as "Operational."

In a statement a representative from Zoom wrote, "We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

