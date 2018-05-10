It seems like every day there’s a national holiday for a variety of things like ice cream, friends, health conditions. Now, there’s a National Body Language Day and as you know we talk about body language frequently on our show. As the creator of this national holiday, let's talk about how it came to be.

Everyone I meet is fascinated by body language. People want the inside scoop into somebody’s mind. What are they thinking or feeling? What do they really mean by certain gestures. How can I get along with someone better? How do I influence people? Do they really like me? How’s the relationship? I thought it would be great to have a national day where people from everywhere can learn about, talk about, have fun with body language. Share photos and videos of body language. What a great way to have fun with a fascinating topic.

And I wanted my own holiday; it's part of my legacy to my profession and training.

Body Language is important because you use body language to make decisions about people and your relationships and you don’t realize that you're using body language. You use body language to connect, disconnect or reconnect from someone. Whether it’s your kids, partner, friends, co-workers, boss, whoever. You also use body language in situations and activities where you don’t talk – dance and sports. Newborn babies who can’t talk. People who aren’t verbal, perhaps because of medical conditions or when you travel to countries where you don’t speak the native language. You rely on nonverbal/body language to communicate and understand.

You can join the fun and celebrate the national holiday by posting photos of body language gestures with the #nationalbodylanguageday and tag me @blancacobb. You can also find me on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. I'd appreciate you giving my page a "like" and write a message on my timeline. I'll be sure to get back in touch with you.

© 2018 WFMY