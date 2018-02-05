A Tacoma fifth grader captured video of a man duct-taping his great-grandson on camera, which triggered an Amber Alert on Monday.

Alanna Cooper took the video with her phone when a friend alerted her to what was going on.

“We saw this guy duct-taping the kid, and I pulled out my phone real fast and started taking a video,” Cooper said. “I told the YMCA staff... and we went down to the office, and they called the police.”

The video shows the man adjusting duct-tape that's wrapped around the boy’s torso while he sits on the ground. Screenshots from the video were later released as part of the Amber Alert.

The man told police he was using the duct-tape to restrain the 11-year-old boy, who has autism and was having behavioral issues. The Amber Alert was canceled after the boy was found safe in Kitsap County.

While police say the boy is now safe, it was Alanna’s video that helped police get to the family of this boy.

“That’s exactly what we want, is you see something suspicious or you see something bad you say something. In this instance the kids took pictures, ran to tell an adult and the adult ran out and saw the car leaving the area,” said Tacoma Police Spokesperson Loretta Cool.

Cool said Tacoma police has been working with DeLong Elementary on the "See Something Say Something” campaign that encourages kids to speak up.

“Words can’t express how I feel about her stepping up and doing what she did. Makes me feel like a proud mother,” said Alanna's mother, Rochelle Cooper.

The Tacoma man is under investigation for alleged unlawful imprisonment.

"This is not appropriate if someone says it's the father, grandfather, great-grandfather, mom, uncle, aunt,” said Tacoma Police spokesperson Loretta Cool. “You don't restrain a child in this fashion.”

