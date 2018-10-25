GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY)-- With deliveries about to ramp up for the holidays, how do you know when a package is "suspicious?"

Bonnie Ferguson gets more than twenty packages a week at the company she owns, Quality Printing. She's always careful before opening one.

"We order a lot of packages and when they come in we usually know that we've ordered them in the last couple days, so we're expecting them. So if something unusual came in, we would question it," said Ferguson.

Captain Renae Sigmon with the Greensboro Police Department said there's a number of warning signs that a package could be dangerous.

"Is there excessive postage on the package? Are there unusual stains on the package that might indicate some sort of liquid substance inside of it?" said Captain Sigmon.

She said while there haven't been any recent reports of dangerous packages in our area, folks should be prepared for the chance of a copy cat.

"Sometimes when events happen, they may give somebody else an idea. We'd like to believe that wouldn't happen, but sure it's a possibility," said Captain Sigmon.

It's a possibility that Ferguson is always prepared for. "You never know what's being sent," said Ferguson.

Police said you should also pay attention to the return address. They said if you spot something like wires hanging out, that's a pretty obvious sign it could be dangerous. If you have any suspicions, call law enforcement.

