BUFORD, Ga. -- A husband and father of two was shot and killed in his own driveway after coming home from a date with his wife.

Nathan Jones, 27, had just gotten out of his car when someone shot him in the head early Sunday morning.

Now, as police search for his killer, his wife Krystal is figuring out how to raise his two kids alone.

The couple had just come from celebrating Cinco de Mayo in downtown Buford, and were eager to get inside and see their kids.

Krystal recalls hearing the shots, but thought it was just fireworks, which are common in the neighborhood. So she went on inside and found their daughter still awake watching TV with her mother-in-law.

She then realized her husband wasn’t in the house, so she walked back outside to look for him.

"When I walked around the car in the driveway I saw him laying there on the ground," she said. Jones had been shot in the head before he could even walk inside.

"I just don’t know how this can happen to someone who’s such a loving husband, a loving father who takes care of the household. Now I’m stuck having to tell my four- and five-year-old their dad was murdered."

Nathan Jones was the household's breadwinner, and a GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with expenses.

Police don’t have any suspects at this point, and don't know if they are looking for a single suspect or more than one.

"From talking to witnesses and homicide units responding and interviewing people, the suspect or suspects fled in an unknown direction -- not sure yet if it was on foot or in a vehicle," said Cpl. Benjamin Finney, Gwinnett police spokesperson.

