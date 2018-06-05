An Auburn man who was brutally beaten with a baseball bat in a racially-motivated attack went home from the hospital Thursday.

DaShawn Horne’s mother LaDonna Horne posted video to Facebook of Horne walking out of Harborview Medical Center over three months after he arrived.

Horne, who is black, was beaten by the brother of a girl he spent the night with while he was waiting for a Lyft on January 20, according to court documents. The Lyft driver called police, and Horne was found breathing but unresponsive.

Horne spent over a month in the Intensive Care Unit at Harborview.

This past weekend, Horne got to meet the Lyft driver who called 911.

“I COULDN'T STOP SMILING...,” LaDonna Horne wrote in a Facebook post. “THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!”

