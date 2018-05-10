Even if you don't use words, your facial expressions and posture say a lot. It's National Body Language Day. We all give out body language, but sometimes struggle to decode it. WFMY News 2's body language expert actually created the day. And she's looking at pictures you've sent us to dissect the body language behind them.

The first photo is actually from our reporter Adaure Achumba. With the crinkling of her nose and the upper lip pulled with teeth showing, Adaure comes across as critical in this posed photo.

The second photo is from @classy_lady_cheryl. And in her posed photo, Cheryl's striking a pose of "oh". Look at the position of her arms and the upperward eye movement and forehead crinkling.

In our last photo from kobiandknox, you see an adorable little girl who's all smiles and laughter. Notice the crinkling of the outer corners of her eyes and jaw drop. She's happy. But, you can tell alittle stiffness in her fingers, which sometimes happens when you're laughing too hard.

Join the fun on the first annual National Body Language Day by posting your photos and using the hashtag #nationalbodylanguageday. We can't wait to see what you post.

