In just a few days Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting married. And it seems that everyone is fascinated by the Royal wedding. It makes us wonder what is it about this wedding is drawing such interest.

Simply put – it’s the fairy tale. Almost all children have grown up on Disney princesses. It’s part of our childhood culture of make believe. It’s part of the way many kids play either pretending to be the princess or the prince. They're either rescuing or being rescued. So it’s magnetic to see the fantasy become reality.

Part of the fascination is the bride, Meghan Markle. She's an American TV star who's marrying a British Prince. She’s career minded, older than Prince Harry, bi-racial and she's been married once before. Megan is an influential and powerful woman in her own right. She gives hope to so many women about finding true love.

As a fan, it's hard not to get too wrapped up in fascination of a Royal love story. Keep in mind that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are people just like you. This means that regardless of where they live or the luxuries that come along with being a member of the Royal family, they’ll have ups and downs in their lives. They'll argue, have problems with friends and family, health issues, embarrassments. A big advantage that most everybody has over the Royals is that you can live your life with some level of anonymity whereas they’ll always be in the limelight. And I’d bet that there will be times that they’d love your luxury of privacy.

Share your thoughts with me on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert.

© 2018 WFMY