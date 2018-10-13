GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — The National Weather Service has confirmed seven tornadoes in several Virginia counties on Thursday afternoon and evening because of Tropical Storm Michael.

Tornadoes were reported in the following areas:

Norge / Toano - EF1

Jamaica - EF0

Gloucester, Cuba Road - EF0

Gloucester, Pampa Road EF0

New Kent, Colony Trail - EF0

Amelia, Jennings Lane - EF0

Nottoway, Burkeville - EF0

READ MORE: Officials: Tornado confirmed to have hit area in James City County

© 2018 WVEC