15-foot snake shot and killed by police as it was strangling man

MACUNGIE, Pa. — Police in Upper Macungie Township, Pa., shot a snake to death in order to save a man it was strangling Wednesday afternoon, CBS Philly reports.

Police said officers were called to a Fogelsville home for a man in cardiac arrest with a snake wrapped around his neck.

When officers arrived at the house, police said, the 28-year-old was lying on the floor unresponsive, with the middle portion of a large snake wrapped around his neck.

According to police, one of the officers was able to shoot the snake in its head without causing further injury to the man. After the gunfire wounded the snake, police say, they were were able to pull the man to safety.

He was rushed to an area hospital. His condition was unknown.

Police estimated the snake was at least 15 feet long. It died.