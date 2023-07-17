$18K raised for family of 5-year-old boy killed by fallen tree

JENNINGS, Missouri — A fundraiser for the family of a 5-year-old boy who died after a tree fell on his home has raised nearly $18,000.
Robert "RJ" Lawrence III died July 1.
Emergency responders pulled RJ out from under the tree after it crashed through his bedroom, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A GoFundMe page for the family had raised just under $18,000 as of Monday morning.
The money helped provide a memorial service for RJ.
It also will help his mom rebuild and provide a roof over their heads. RJ also has a 3-year-old brother.
The home was on the 5200 block of Hamilton Avenue. A neighbor told 5 On Your Side the tree was struck by lightning.
A large storm also killed a woman who was crushed by a tree limb that fell on her car. The storm that evening knocked out power to thousands of homes.
RJ was a student at Fairview Elementary in the Jennings School District.
Neighbors remembered RJ fondly, calling him a nice kid.
His family is having a balloon release to honor him on Monday. He was turning six-year-old on July 18.
Besides the GoFundMe, donations can be dropped off or mailed to STS Car Care. They need to be boxed and labeled to:
STS Car Care
6507 W Florissant Ave, Jennings, MO 63136
Attn: Nadia Quinn
C/O: LaWanda Thomas
Donated items include:
- Women's size 20/xl/2x pants 2x shirt
- Boys 5/6 clothes
- Size 9 1/2 women's shoes and 10/11c toddler shoe
- Men's 44/3x pants/shorts, men's 4x shirt
- Size 4/5t pull-ups
