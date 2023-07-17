$18K raised for family of 5-year-old boy killed by fallen tree

The boy was in his bedroom when a tree fell on his home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JENNINGS, Missouri — A fundraiser for the family of a 5-year-old boy who died after a tree fell on his home has raised nearly $18,000.

Robert "RJ" Lawrence III died July 1.

Emergency responders pulled RJ out from under the tree after it crashed through his bedroom, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A GoFundMe page for the family had raised just under $18,000 as of Monday morning.

The money helped provide a memorial service for RJ.

It also will help his mom rebuild and provide a roof over their heads. RJ also has a 3-year-old brother.

The home was on the 5200 block of Hamilton Avenue. A neighbor told 5 On Your Side the tree was struck by lightning.

A large storm also killed a woman who was crushed by a tree limb that fell on her car. The storm that evening knocked out power to thousands of homes.

RJ was a student at Fairview Elementary in the Jennings School District.

Neighbors remembered RJ fondly, calling him a nice kid.

His family is having a balloon release to honor him on Monday. He was turning six-year-old on July 18.

Besides the GoFundMe, donations can be dropped off or mailed to STS Car Care. They need to be boxed and labeled to:

STS Car Care

6507 W Florissant Ave, Jennings, MO 63136

Attn: Nadia Quinn

C/O: LaWanda Thomas

Donated items include:

Women's size 20/xl/2x pants 2x shirt

Boys 5/6 clothes

Size 9 1/2 women's shoes and 10/11c toddler shoe

Men's 44/3x pants/shorts, men's 4x shirt

Size 4/5t pull-ups