3rd set of human remains found at Lake Mead amid drought

Large portions of the reservoir that sits under the Hoover Dam have dried up, revealing skeletal remains, desiccated fish and forgotten watercraft.

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — A third set of human remains was discovered Monday afternoon at Lake Mead, which has dropped to a record low water level amid a punishing drought.

The National Park Service received a witness report of the remains at Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Park rangers set a perimeter to recover the remains. The Clark County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation was ongoing, the park service said.

Lake Mead, which sits just below the Hoover Dam on the Nevada-Arizona state line, has seen a shocking drop in water levels amid the drought. The reservoir is holding about 27% of its total capacity.

The receding waters have revealed three sets of human remains, along with countless desiccated fish and a graveyard of forgotten and stranded watercraft.

The first set of human remains was found May 1 in a barrel near Hemenway Harbor. On May 7, skeletal remains were discovered at Callville Bay.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

