Police: Child who was allegedly beaten until 'foaming at the mouth' is now out of coma, slowly recovering

A 6-year-old who was allegedly beaten by his mom's boyfriend to the point he was "foaming at the mouth" is now recovering, according to Clayton County Police.

"He has came out of the coma and is slowly on his way recovery," police said.

The child was admitted unconscious to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Hughes Spalding hospital early last month. Police said that the 6-year-old was suffering from a brain bleed, blood clot in the lungs, broken bones and severe bruising.

During several interviews with the child's mother, 33-year-old Porshe Wells and her boyfriend, Napoleon Ates, police said detectives discovered that an assault happened on Sunday, June 4.

His mother and her boyfriend were supposed to appear in court on Monday, but their court date was pushed back.

Clayton County Police said Ates began beating the 6-year-old after he believed the child had stolen $80 from him to give to a roommate. At first, Wells told police that she was not present during the beating, but the department said later she admitted to being there.

Through the investigation, police also found out that Ates beat the child daily for an entire weekend, until the 6-year-old was unconscious. Wells told police after the assault, she attempted to wake the child with a cold bath, but that didn't work.

Wells then neglected to take her unconscious child to the hospital for two days, the department said.

Ates was arrested for child abuse in the first degree and battery charges in Forest Park. The Clayton County Police Department said it is bringing the following charges against him:

Aggravated assault

Aggravated battery

Two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree

Cruelty to children in the second degree

Cruelty to children the in the third degree

Contributing to the deprivation of a minor

The child's mother is also being charged with the following,

Aggravated assault

Aggravated battery

Two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree

Cruelty to children in the second degree

False statements

Contributing to the deprivation of a minor

