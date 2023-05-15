The 13-year-old was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old middle school student was hit and killed by a train Monday afternoon in Highlands County, authorities say.

The teen attended Avon Park Middle School, which is a short distance from the railroad crossing where the student was struck by the train on West Bell Street and South Feagin Avenue, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Law enforcement said they were alerted of the incident at 3:31 p.m., which was 11 minutes after the school's bell rings to dismiss students from campus.

The Amtrak passenger train was heading north at the time when it struck the student, who authorities have identified as seventh-grader Malik Pearson.

“There are no words that can capture how devastating this is to our community and schools," Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman and Superintendent Brenda Longshore said in a joint statement. "Our prayers are with Malik’s family and friends and we will make counselors, victim advocates, therapy dogs and any other help available to anyone who has been directly impacted by this tragedy."

County school board officials say local pastors and district counselors were at the scene shortly after Pearson was killed to provide support. There will be counseling resources Tuesday morning for students and staff at Avon Park Middle School.