Some of the worst drivers live in Greensboro, report says

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Above is a video of changes at the North Carolina DMV.

Imagine you're in your car driving, windows down, music on and then a car cuts in front of you without even flashing a turn signal- that's a mark of a bad driver-and according to a report a bunch of the worst drivers live in Greensboro.

According to the 'Best and Worst Drivers by City' report, Greensboro was noted as 11th in having the worst drivers in the country.

The report was composed by a team of analysts who evaluated over six million car insurance quotes on the number of accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets and citations to determine which cities have the best and worst driving habits.

Greensboro isn't the only North Carolina city on the worst list.

Greenville comes in at 8 and Durham is listed as 20.

One Carolina city did make the best list.

Charlotte was ranked as the 34th city with the best drivers.

